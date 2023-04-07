Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 5-1 win for the heavily favored Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 7.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff for the Milwaukee Brewers and Jack Flaherty (1-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

This season, the Brewers have won three out of the four games in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.

The Brewers have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule