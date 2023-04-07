Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 5-1 win for the heavily favored Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 7.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff for the Milwaukee Brewers and Jack Flaherty (1-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

  • This season, the Brewers have won three out of the four games in which they've been favored.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
  • Milwaukee has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.
  • The Brewers have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 1 @ Cubs W 3-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
April 2 @ Cubs W 9-5 Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
April 3 Mets W 10-0 Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
April 4 Mets W 9-0 Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
April 5 Mets W 7-6 Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
April 7 Cardinals - Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
April 8 Cardinals - Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
April 9 Cardinals - Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
April 10 @ Diamondbacks - Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
April 11 @ Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
April 12 @ Diamondbacks - Brandon Woodruff vs Madison Bumgarner

