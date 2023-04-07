Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 5-1 win for the heavily favored Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 7.
The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff for the Milwaukee Brewers and Jack Flaherty (1-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 1.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- This season, the Brewers have won three out of the four games in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.
- The Brewers have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|@ Cubs
|W 3-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|W 9-5
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Madison Bumgarner
