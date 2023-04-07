On Friday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with nine hits and an OBP of .565, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.056.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is first in slugging.
  • Anderson is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
