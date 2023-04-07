The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -7.5 -

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 41 of the Bucks' 80 games with a set total.
  • Milwaukee is 44-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bucks have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 234 112.9 225.8 231
Bucks 0 0% 117.1 234 112.9 225.8 227.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • Milwaukee has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (23-17-0) than on the road (21-19-0).
  • The Bucks average only 4.2 more points per game (117.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.9).
  • Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 112.9 points.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 39-41 12-14 36-44
Bucks 44-36 0-0 41-39

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Bucks
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
32-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-18
40-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 45-8

