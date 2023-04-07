How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field, two% higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 43-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 10th.
- The Bucks' 117.1 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 43-7 when it scores more than 112.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 119 points per game at home, 3.7 more than away (115.3). Defensively they allow 111.9 per game, 2.1 fewer points than away (114).
- At home the Bucks are picking up 25.3 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (26.1).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Out
|Knee
|Jrue Holiday
|Out
|Rest
|Brook Lopez
|Out
|Rest
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|Out
|Ankle
