On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Mitchell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell is hitting .300 with a triple, three home runs and two walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Mitchell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers in his last games.

Mitchell has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 13.6% of his plate appearances.

Mitchell has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings