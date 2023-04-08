Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 8.

The St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (42 total, six per game).

The Brewers have the third-best ERA (2.32) in the majors this season.

