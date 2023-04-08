When the (2-5) match up with the (6-1) at American Family Field on Saturday, April 8 at 7:10 PM ET, Jordan Montgomery will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The favored Cardinals have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +135. A 9-run over/under is set for this game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Brewers have won in each of the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

