The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .304.

Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

