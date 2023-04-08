After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in six games a year ago (out of 70 opportunities, 8.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau picked up an RBI, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
