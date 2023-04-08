Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in six games a year ago (out of 70 opportunities, 8.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau picked up an RBI, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored in 15 of his 70 games last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.