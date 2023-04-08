The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 28 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (14.3% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Wild vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Wild 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-245)

Wild (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have finished 12-10-22 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 44-24-10.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 12 times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-7-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in 45 games (32-7-6, 70 points).

In the 33 games when Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 21-10-2 to register 44 points.

In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 21-10-5 (47 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 25th 2.9 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 18th 31.1 Shots 28.6 27th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 15th 21.7% Power Play % 19.4% 21st 11th 81.2% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 29th

Wild vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

