The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (63 of 100), with more than one hit in 24 of those games (24.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 100 opportunities, 17.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras drove in a run in 32 out of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of them (9.0%).
  • He scored a run in 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%), including 12 multi-run games (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
