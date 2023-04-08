Xander Schauffele will compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Schauffele at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Schauffele has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five events, Schauffele has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Schauffele hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 276 2 18 7 9 $10.8M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Schauffele has two top-five finishes in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Schauffele missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Schauffele will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,338 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Schauffele was better than 98% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Schauffele shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Schauffele carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Schauffele recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Schauffele's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Schauffele ended THE PLAYERS Championship carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +2200

