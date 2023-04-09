Brian Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 10 hits and an OBP of .516 to go with a slugging percentage of .833. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Anderson has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this year (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (37.5%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings