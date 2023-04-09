Bucks vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Toronto Raptors (40-41), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23).
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Raptors (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and are allowing 111.5 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +314 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 113.2 per outing (14th in league).
- Toronto has compiled a 40-40-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+265
|+125
|-
|Raptors
|+30000
|+11000
|+235
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.