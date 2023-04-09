Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .200.
- In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Yelich has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
