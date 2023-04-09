After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell leads Milwaukee in total hits (eight) this season while batting .333 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Mitchell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
  • Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (five of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
