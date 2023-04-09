The Utah Jazz (37-44) play the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) at Crypto.com Arena on April 9, 2023.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 32-16 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Lakers record 117 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.

Los Angeles has a 31-8 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 23-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Jazz score just 0.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Utah is 32-12 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this year, scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is surrendering 113.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.4.

The Lakers are averaging 11.1 threes per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz score 118 points per game, 1.8 more than away (116.2). Defensively they give up 116.9 points per game at home, two less than on the road (118.9).

At home, Utah gives up 116.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.9.

The Jazz pick up 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (26.3).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dennis Schroder Questionable Neck

Jazz Injuries