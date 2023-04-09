After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has a home run and four walks while batting .143.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
