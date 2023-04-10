(7-2) will match up with the (6-4) at Chase Field on Monday, April 10 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 Ks, Wade Miley will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Brewers are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-145). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (0-1, 7.59 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Diamondbacks will play as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -105 - 1st

