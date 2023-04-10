Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .257 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Gallen (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
