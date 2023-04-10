Christian Yelich -- 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .257 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings