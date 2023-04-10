Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell is batting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.28 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Gallen (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4).
