Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
- This season, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- In four games this year (50.0%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Gallen (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
