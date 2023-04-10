Jesse Winker -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
  • This season, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • In four games this year (50.0%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Gallen (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
