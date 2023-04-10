On Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

  • Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Voit picked up a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last year (58.5%), with multiple hits in 29 of those games (21.5%).
  • He homered in 15.6% of his games in 2022 (21 of 135), including 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Voit picked up an RBI in 46 of 135 games last season (34.1%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 71
.223 AVG .229
.298 OBP .318
.432 SLG .376
20 XBH 24
14 HR 8
40 RBI 29
82/23 K/BB 97/33
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 72
39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%)
10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%)
25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.59), 78th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4).
