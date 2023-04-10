Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Cardinals.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .160.
- Tellez has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.