The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Cardinals.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .160.

Tellez has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings