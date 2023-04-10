The Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) at United Center on Monday, April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Blackhawks are on a four-game home losing streak.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-305) Blackhawks (+255) -

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been favored on the moneyline 54 times this season, and have gone 36-18 in those games.

Minnesota has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -305 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 75.3% chance to win.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 231 (24th) Goals 191 (32nd) 210 (3rd) Goals Allowed 288 (27th) 53 (15th) Power Play Goals 37 (29th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (18th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over three times.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 24th in the NHL with 231 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Wild have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.7 per game).

Their goal differential (+21) ranks them 13th in the league.

