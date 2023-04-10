The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .563, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Adames has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Adames has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of nine games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings