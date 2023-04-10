Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .563, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Adames has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of nine games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.28 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 7.59 ERA ranks 85th, 1.594 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
