Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on April 11.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (0-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Merrill Kelly (0-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored six times and won five of those games.

Milwaukee has entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 48 (4.8 per game).

The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule