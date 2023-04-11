(7-3) will go head to head against the (7-4) at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Corbin Burnes will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Brewers are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). An 8.5-run total is listed for this game.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won five out of the six games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 3-1 (75%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

