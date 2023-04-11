On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .447 this season while batting .333 with seven walks and eight runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Anderson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 7.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (30.0%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
