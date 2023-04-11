On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .231.

In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

