Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Caratini -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini reached base via a hit in 43 of 96 games last season (44.8%), including multiple hits in 9.4% of those games (nine of them).
- He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 96 opportunities, 9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini drove in a run in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with two or more RBIs in 10 of them (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
