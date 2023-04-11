The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a win. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Wild's offense has totaled 32 goals in their last 10 games, while giving up 24 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (15.4%). They are 6-2-2 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-24-10 overall) have a 12-10-22 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 12 times this season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-7-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 47 games (34-7-6, 74 points).

In the 34 games when Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 22-13-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 23-10-5 to record 51 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 23rd 2.94 Goals Scored 3.01 21st 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.74 10th 18th 31.0 Shots 30.6 20th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 14th 21.5% Power Play % 19.7% 22nd 11th 81.6% Penalty Kill % 82.7% 5th

Wild vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

