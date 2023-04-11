The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Adames has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

