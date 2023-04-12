Christian Yelich -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is batting .227 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • Yelich has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 27.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Jameson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
  • He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .172 against him over his three games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.