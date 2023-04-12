Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .227 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 27.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- Jameson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .172 against him over his three games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.