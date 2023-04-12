After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Mitchell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .324 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Mitchell has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (40.0%).
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The Diamondbacks give up the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Jameson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .172 against him this season. He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.