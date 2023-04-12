Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .308.
- This year, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
- In his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
