The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Brosseau got a base hit in 32 out of 70 games last season (45.7%), with more than one hit in four of those contests (5.7%).

He went yard in six of 70 games in 2022 (8.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.9% of his 70 games a year ago, Brosseau drove in a run (16 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He touched home plate 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

