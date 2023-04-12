Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .161 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- In five of nine games this year, Tellez got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- Jameson makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
- Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
