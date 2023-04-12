On Wednesday, William Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .310 with a double and three walks.
  • Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit once.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Jameson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
  • In his three games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
