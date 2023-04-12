The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Adames has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).
  • Looking at the 11 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (27.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (six of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Jameson will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him this season. He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
