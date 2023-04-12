Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Adames has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).
- Looking at the 11 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (27.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (six of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- Jameson will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him this season. He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
