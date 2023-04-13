Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee in OBP (.409) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- This season, Anderson has tallied at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.