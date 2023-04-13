Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jesse Winker returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Nick Martinez and the San Diego PadresApril 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 13 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
- This year, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Martinez (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
