The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau got a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
