Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .147 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Tellez has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Tellez has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings