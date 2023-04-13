The Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) will visit the Nashville Predators (41-31-8) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Wild vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/19/2023 Wild Predators 4-3 MIN 11/15/2022 Predators Wild 2-1 NAS

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Wild's 236 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 21 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players