Wild vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (41-31-8), winners of three straight home games, host the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog 19 times, and won six, or 31.6%, of those games.
- Minnesota has gone 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.
Wild vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|216 (28th)
|Goals
|236 (24th)
|229 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (4th)
|43 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In Minnesota's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (236 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Wild have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their +21 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
