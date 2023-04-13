After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Martinez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.