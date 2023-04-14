Brewers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's contest at PETCO Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (9-4) matching up with the San Diego Padres (7-7) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (2-0) versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer (1-1).
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Brewers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (62 total), Milwaukee is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Janson Junk vs Drey Jameson
|April 13
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|- vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
