Brewers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Michael Wacha on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.
The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +140. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.
Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-165
|+140
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|4-3
|5-2
|4-2
|7-3
|2-1
