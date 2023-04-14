Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Michael Wacha on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +140. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -165 +140 9 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 4-3 5-2 4-2 7-3 2-1

