Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Michael Wacha on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +140. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSSD
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  Location: San Diego, California
Padres -165 +140 9 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.
  • When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total this season.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

5-1 4-3 5-2 4-2 7-3 2-1

