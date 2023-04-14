The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Xander Bogaerts and Brian Anderson among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Fueled by 31 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 15th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 62 (4.8 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .344 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Brewers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.148 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up six earned runs.

Lauer has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away - Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales

